हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Navjot Singh Sidhu to visit Pakistan for Kartarpur Sahib corridor foundation ceremony

Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted Pakistan's PM Imran Khan's invitation for the foundation-laying ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Pakistan.

Nov 24, 2018, 11:46 AM IST
Next
Video

CM Yogi Adityanath calls for important meeting in Lucknow

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close