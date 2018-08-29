हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Naxals trying to establish close contacts with terrorists in J&K

Intelligence agencies have warned that several suspected Naxal sympathisers are trying to establish a direct link between the CPI-M Maoists and various terror outfits active in the Kashmir Valley.

Aug 29, 2018, 12:14 PM IST
Next
Video

Breaking: 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close