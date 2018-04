Nayika: Meet Sharda Sinha famous for singing 'Taar Bijli' song of Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2

Meet folk artist Sharda Sinha who is famous for singing 'Taar Bijli' song of Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2. She has lend her voice for many more songs. She got civilian award Padma Bhushan on the eve of Republic Day, 2018.