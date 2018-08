NDA finalises seat-sharing formula for Bihar, BJP may fight on 20 Lok Sabha seats, JDU 12

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies have finalised a seat sharing formula for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Bihar. As per sources, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be fighting on 20 seats, Janata Dal United (JDU) on 12 seats and Lok Janshakti Party will contest on five seats.