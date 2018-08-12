हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NDRF man Kanhaiya Kumar runs across flooding bridge with child in arms

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest information from Kerala where NDRF man Kanhaiya Kumar runs across flooding bridge with child in arms. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 12, 2018, 16:04 PM IST
