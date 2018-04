Neeraj Chopra registered his season-best distance of 86.47m to claim India's first athletics gold

Vinesh won all of her three league matches to win gold in the women's freestyle 50k division. Earlier, Neeraj Chopra registered his season-best distance of 86.47m to claim India's first athletics gold in this edition. Earlier, boxing legend Mary Kom won her first ever CWG medal, and it was gold in the women's 45-48kg.