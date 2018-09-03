हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nepal's Krishna temple reopens 3 years after deadly 2015 earthquake

Nepal's famous Krishna temple built in Indian Sikhara style was reopened for the public on Sunday for the first time after 3 years after a deadly 2015 earthquake that left much of the country's cultural heritage in ruins.

Sep 03, 2018, 09:06 AM IST
