Netflix series "Sacred Games" lands in a legal soup

With his dignified stand on the 'Sacred Games' row, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has struck a chord with many. In a tweet, Gandhi wrote his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, lived and died for the country and a fictional series couldn't change that. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 17:42 PM IST
