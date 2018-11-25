हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New 100: 6 terrorists killed in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Six militants killed in an encounter between ultras and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nov 25, 2018, 16:58 PM IST
