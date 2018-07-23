हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New turn in Alwar mob violence case: Police delayed medical help for Akbar

The injured person Akbar who was beaten by mob in Alwar was not provided medical help immediately by the police which lead to his death.

Jul 23, 2018, 13:32 PM IST
