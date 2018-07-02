हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: 47 killed after bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal

47 passengers died after their bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’ Pauri Garwhal. According to reports, 50 people were traveling in a 28-seater bus. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 09:12 AM IST
