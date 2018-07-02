हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: 5-year old kidnapped in Shahjahanpur

A 5-year old was kidnapped in Shahjahapur. Police is investigating the matter. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 02, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
