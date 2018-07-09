हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: 55000 children kidnapped in 2016 in India

Nearly 55,000 children were kidnapped in India in 2016 a whopping 30 per cent increase over the previous year.

Jul 09, 2018, 09:20 AM IST
