हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Photos
Videos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Photos
Videos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
News 100: 7 quintal Ganja seized in Uttar Pradesh's village
NCB team raided village in Uttar Pradesh and has seized arounf 7 quintals of Ganaja.
Jul 29, 2018, 08:40 AM IST
Next
Video
News 100: Robbers loot jewelry worth 8 lakh and cash in Delhi's Vaishali
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Bus carrying university students, staff falls into deep gorge in Raigad, at least 33 killed
Maharashtra
Bangladeshi photographer thrashed, fired from job for clicking young lovers kissing in rain...
Asia
After warning Centre against breaking PDP, Mehbooba Mufti calls for inviting Hurriyat for ta...
Jammu and Kashmir
Taapsee Pannu called 'worst looking actress in Bollywood', here's how she res...
People
PM Narendra Modi should win in 2019, 5 years not enough: Kangana Ranaut amid rumours of poli...
India
Man behind Kerala college student's viral fish selling video arrested
Kerala
Pakistan elections 2018: Final results give Imran Khan's PTI 115 wins; PML-N at 64 and...
World
India will again see Partition if cow vigilantism does not stop, warns PDP's Muzaffar H...
Jammu and Kashmir
India
Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa kisses husband Vikrant Singh on his birthday, posts a pic-See insi...
bhojpuri
TRAI chief throws Aadhaar challenge on Twitter, gets back own mobile no and PAN
India