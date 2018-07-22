हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Abducted Jammu and Kashmir constable found dead video released

A police constable abducted by unidentified gunmen from his house was found dead with multiple bullet injuries. A video has been released that shows he was brutally tortured.

Jul 22, 2018, 08:18 AM IST
