News 100: Abducted officer Mudasir Ahmad released by militants

Militants in Jammu and Kashmir had abducted a policeman from his home in Chainattur, Pulwama district, on Friday night. The SPO has been released by the militants.

Jul 29, 2018, 08:12 AM IST
