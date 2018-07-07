हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: According to sources, Jammu and Kashmir to have Hindu Chief Minister

According to sources it has been confirmed that after the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra State of Jammu and Kashmir is to have a Hindu Chief Minister.

Jul 07, 2018, 08:02 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Pakistan ex-PM Nawaz Sharif sentenced 10 years in jail

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close