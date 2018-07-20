हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Aligarh Muslim University doesn’t have minority status

A letter exclusively accessed by Zee Media, reveals that Aligarh Muslim University does not have a minority status. A letter written by the National Commission for Minorities Education Commission told SC commission that AMU had not been given the status of a minority education institute.

Jul 20, 2018, 08:06 AM IST
