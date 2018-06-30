हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: All deposits by Indians in Swiss bank not black money claims Government

The government today said all the deposits by Indians in Swiss bank accounts cannot be termed black money.

Jun 30, 2018, 10:22 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: DGCA team to conduct probe into Mumbai plane crash

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close