हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Amit Shah to remain BJP President till 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah will remain the party president till 2019. This decision has been taken in BJP National Executive meeting.

Sep 09, 2018, 08:22 AM IST
Next
Video

DNA: Non Stop News, September 08, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close