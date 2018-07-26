हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Anil Ambani pens letter to Rahul Gandhi over Rafale defence deal

Rubbishing the allegations levelled by Congress president Rahul Gandhi that the joint venture between Dassault and Reliance Defence was okayed by the Centre despite the latter not having any expertise in defence manufacturing, Anil Ambani allegedly wrote a detailed letter to Gandhi explaining the rationale behind the contract.

Jul 26, 2018, 08:42 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: 24-year youth killed in Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close