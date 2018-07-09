हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Army Chief visits Golden Temple

Army chief General Bipin Rawat visited Golden Temple in Amritsar on Sunday to seek blessings and talk about the security of the temple.

Jul 09, 2018, 09:38 AM IST
