हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Search
Live TV
Photos
Videos
World
India
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Cricket
Technology
States
Business
Bhojpuri
. . .
Live TV
Photos
Videos
Blogs
Entertainment
Bollywood
Television
Music
Regional
Movie Reviews
Hollywood
Lifestyle
People
Relationships
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Horoscope
Spirituality
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Technology
Gadgets
Mobiles
Gaming
Apps
Internet & Social Media
India
City
Mumbai
Kolkata
Pune
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Ahmedabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Patna
Bhopal
Lucknow
Jaipur
Faridabad
Kanpur
Shimla
States
Andhra Pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Delhi NCR
Goa
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
North East
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
West Bengal
UTs
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Europe
Australia-Oceania
Business
Economy
Markets
Personal Finance
Companies
International Business
Real Estate
Bullion
Automobile
Science & Environment
Space
Environment
Discoveries
Science
Health
CONTACT
.
PRIVACY POLICY
.
LEGAL
.
COMPLAINT
.
OUR TEAM
.
INVESTOR INFO
.
ADVERTISE With Us
.
CAREERS
.
WHERE TO WATCH
News
Video
News 100: Atalji's remains to be immersed today in Haridwar
Atalji's remains to be immersed today in Haridwar and Amit Shah will be present there.
Aug 19, 2018, 08:36 AM IST
Next
Video
DNA: Non Stop News, August 18, 2018
Comments - Join the Discussion
Trending
Maharashtra: AIMIM corporator Sayed Mateen, who refused to pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpay...
India
Navjot Singh Sidhu hugs Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, sits near PoK President at Im...
India
Imran Khan fumbles, says 'sorry' while taking oath as Pakistan's 22nd PM: Wat...
India
Asia
Priyanka Chopra shares inside pics from her roka ceremony with Nick Jonas
People
GDP higher during Modi-led NDA: NITI Aayog dismisses economic growth reports under UPA
India
First picture of Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas from their roka ceremony out-See inside
Relationships
Rs 500 crore nowhere near enough: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi over Kerala floods relief...
Kerala
India
Navjot Singh Sidhu's Pakistan visit 'no less than a crime': Sambit Patra
India
Taken with all my heart and soul: Priyanka Chopra after her roka with Nick Jonas
Relationships
Nick Jonas' father Kevin, brother Joe welcome Priyanka Chopra to the family
People