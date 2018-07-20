हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: BJP confident of win, Opposition set to 'expose' Narendra Modi government

The Narendra Modi-led NDA government will face its first no trust vote on Friday, which it hopes of winning comfortably since it has a comfortable majority in the Lok Sabha. On the other hand, the Congress-led Opposition parties have decided to use this opportunity to 'expose' the Narendra Modi government for its failure on various counts.

Jul 20, 2018, 07:40 AM IST
