News 100: BJP MLA Surendar Singh threatens to start Satyagraha against govt

BJP MLA Surendar Singh threatens to start Satyagraha against govt and accuses the govt of neglecting Ballia. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 14, 2018, 08:54 AM IST
Video

