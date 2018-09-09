हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: BJP National Executive Meeting passed PM Modi's vision 2022

BJP National Executive Meeting passed PM Modi's vision 2022. Everyone will have a house by 2020.

Sep 09, 2018, 14:22 PM IST
Next
Video

BJP assures to come back with more number of seat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls