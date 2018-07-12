हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: BSNL starts first internet telephony service in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited on Wednesday unveiled an internet telephony service. The new BSNL service will allow users to dial any telephone number in India through its mobile app and without the help of a sim.

Jul 12, 2018, 08:52 AM IST
