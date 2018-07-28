हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Car fell in Pabbar river Badiyara village, Shimla

A car fell into Pabbar river at Badiyara village in Rohru sub-divison of Shimla.

Jul 28, 2018, 08:32 AM IST
