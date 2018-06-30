हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flags off air services between Varanasi and Nepal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the air services between Varanasi and Kathmandu in Nepal from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

Jun 30, 2018, 10:18 AM IST
