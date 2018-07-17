हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: China building 8 submarines for Pakistan

China has been extending support to its "all-weather" ally Pakistan with an aim to counter India. The latest in its series of efforts, China is helping Pakistan with the construction of eight submarines to ensure a tough competition to the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean.

Jul 17, 2018, 07:44 AM IST
