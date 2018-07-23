हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: CM Yogi flags off 50 campaign vehicles for Vikas Sandesh Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off 50 campaign vehicles for Vikas Sandesh Yatra. The vehicles will spread awareness regarding health issues.

Jul 23, 2018, 08:04 AM IST
