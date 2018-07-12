हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: CM Yogi inspects preparation ahead of inauguration of Bansagar dam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the preparation work ahead of the inauguration of Bansagar dam by PM Narendra Modi.

Jul 12, 2018, 08:40 AM IST
