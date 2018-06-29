हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Col. Tej Kumar Tikoo says no need to give evidence of surgical strikes

Talking to Zee news, Col. Tej Kumar Tikoo claimed that there was no need to give evidence of surgical strikes as a secret mission should remain as a secret.

Jun 29, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
