News 100: Congress President Rahul Gandhi to meet Bengal's Congress leaders in Delhi today

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about Rahul Gandhi. Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be meeting Bengal's Congress leaders in Delhi today. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 06, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
