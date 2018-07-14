हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Congress wants to divide India in the name of religion, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Minister of defence Nirmala Sitharaman said that Congress wants to divide India in the name of religion. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 14, 2018, 08:24 AM IST
