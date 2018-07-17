हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Continuous rain puts Pune's low lying areas on high alert

The riverside roads and low-lying Baba Bhide bridge have been already submerged due to the rains. The civic administration has now issued an alert to those living in these areas.

Jul 17, 2018, 07:38 AM IST
