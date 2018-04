News 100: Controversy erupts as Jagdish Tytler asked to leave Rahul Gandhi's fast at Rajghat

A controversy erupted as Congress president Rahul Gandhi went on a one-day fast at Rajgath in New Delhi on Monday. Soon after the programme began, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who has been named in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, were asked to leave the stage by the Congress party.