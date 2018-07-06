हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to meet L-G Anil Baijal today

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about Arvind Kejriwal and Anil Baijal. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting L-G Anil Baijal today. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 06, 2018, 09:20 AM IST
