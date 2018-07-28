हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: DMK Chief M Karunanidhi hospitalised after BP shoots up

Ailing DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was shifted to a Chennai hospital past midnight, hours after his son MK Stalin issued a statement that there is an improvement in his health and urged party workers not to believe rumours being spread.

Jul 28, 2018, 08:16 AM IST
