News 100: During Karnataka polls, Rahul Gandhi's plane was 20 seconds away from crashing

Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) report revealed that the chartered plane carrying Rahul Gandhi and his aides was 20 seconds away from the crash when the aircraft developed a technical snag while flying from Delhi to Hubli on 26 April.

Sep 01, 2018, 09:20 AM IST
