News 100: Eastern Peripheral Expressway starts cracking just after first rain spells

Eastern Peripheral Expressway which was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on May 27 has already started showing signs of deterioration.

Jun 30, 2018, 10:20 AM IST
