News 100: Encounter in J&K's Shopian, 2 terrorists killed

Two militants were killed and six civilians were left injured in an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday. Watch this video to know more.

Jul 10, 2018, 16:08 PM IST
