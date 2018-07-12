हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Facebook faces Rs 5 Lakh crore fine in UK for data leak

Britain's data protection watchdog plans to slap a fine of 5 lakh crores on Facebook over the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal.

Jul 12, 2018, 08:48 AM IST
