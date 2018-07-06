हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Finance Minister Piyush Goyal holds meeting, discusses banks' NPA resolution plan

This is a segment of Zee News which brings to you latest updates. Finance Minister Piyush Goyal held meeting and discussed banks' NPA resolution plan. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 06, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
