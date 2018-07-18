हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: Finance Ministry likely to infuse about Rs 10,000 crore in PSU banks soon

Finance Ministry is likely to infuse about Rs 10,000 crore within a few days in some state-owned lenders including PNB, Corporation Bank and Central Bank of India, to help them meet regulatory capital requirement, sources said.

Jul 18, 2018, 08:36 AM IST
