News 100: Four dead in a road accident in Kanpur expressway

Four family members of the same family were found dead in a road accident in Kanpur expressway. The family was Delhi bound in order to fix their daughter's marriage. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 07:40 AM IST
