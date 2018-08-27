हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Four-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Around 10 people are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in Ahmedabad's Odhav area on Sunday. Two people have been rescued so far. Watch this video to know more.

Aug 27, 2018, 08:38 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: Four terrorists arrested after gunfight in Kupwara, J&K

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close