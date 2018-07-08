हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: From 2019, students can appear for JEE, NEET tests twice in a year

The Joint Entrance Examination and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will now be conducted twice a year instead of just once, Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar.

Jul 08, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
