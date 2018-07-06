हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
News 100: GJUST and Subhash Chandra Foundation sign MoU in Haryana's Hisar

This is a segment of Zee News which brings to you latest updates. Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology and Subhash Chandra Foundation have signed an MoU in Haryana's Hisar. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 06, 2018, 10:08 AM IST
