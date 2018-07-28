हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

News 100: Government to soon bring Draft Data Protection Bill 2018

The Justice BN Srikrishna-led committee, formed with the idea to create a powerful data protection law in India, has submitted its draft bill to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Jul 28, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: DMK Chief M Karunanidhi hospitalised after BP shoots up

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close